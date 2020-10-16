SEAFORTH, ONT. -- With every brush stroke, Tova Hasiwar is bringing light to what was a dark part of Seaforth.

“I want people to feel happiness when they see it. I’ve always been attracted to bright colours to evoke a sense of cheeriness,” says the mural artist from Goderich.

Hasiwar has spent the past week turning the side of Seaforth Plumbing and Heating, into a work of art. The final piece of a summer long project to spruce up Seaforth’s alleys.

“It’s all a part of our beautification project. Our back alley project to try to make it more beautiful and enticing for people to enjoy, especially during construction,” says Huron East’s Economic Development Officer, Jan Hawley.

Seaforth’s Main Street has been closed all summer for sewer and road reconstruction. Hawley has attempted to draw people to town, by adding art to the town’s rarely used back alleys. Hasiwar’s mural will be the finishing touch.

“It’s just so uplifting,” says Hawley.

Hasiwar, who recently moved to Huron County from Toronto, painted a mural in Goderich, in July. It’s attracted tourists from across the region.

“The remarks we get about the mural seem to make people happy. That’s the goal and I think right now that’s very important,” says Hasiwar.

Construction on Seaforth’s Main Street is expected to be done in the next three weeks, and Seaforth’s new mural is expected to be complete by the end of next week.