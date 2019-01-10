

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





It's a major hurdle for those trying to establish a permanent supervised injection site at 446 York Street, currently home to a musical instrument store.

Four separate zoning appeals have been filed to the Local Appeals Tribunal in opposition to the proposed location.

Drewlo Holdings, which owns a highrise apartment building at York and Colborne streets, Burwell Auto Body on York Street, The Lance Howard Group - a finance company located next door and Dennis Krogman Auto Sales at 448 York Street, all argue in identical appeals that the zoning bylaw amendment fails to conform with the city’s official plan, nor does it conform to the London Plan.

Lawyer Alan Patton, who represents Burwell and Lance Howard, tells CTV News the site doesn’t fit within the mixed-use neighbourhood of business, residential, and commercial.

“Once users have their treatment they’re still in the vicinity. It will have an adverse impact on the neighbours and businesses.”

Patton estimates it could take six to eight months for the appeal to be completed and a decision rendered.