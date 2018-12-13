Featured
Report reveals better strategies needed to help opioid users
Some of the tools used when helping opioid users are seen in Oxford County, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
Bryan Bicknell, CTV London
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 3:31PM EST
Southwestern Public Health in Oxford County is trying to come up with a new strategy to better serve the needs of opioid users.
It comes as communities across the country fight the growing opioid crisis.
A recently released situational assessment identified five potential service gaps across the county.
They include; the needs in rural municipalities, services for people in recovery, services for justice-related needs, medical detox facilities and chronic pain management.
Health planner Laura Gibbs, who co-authored the report, tells CTV News some patients feel they have to fight for services.
The report will help the health unit come up with a broader drug strategy and response for the county.