

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





Southwestern Public Health in Oxford County is trying to come up with a new strategy to better serve the needs of opioid users.

It comes as communities across the country fight the growing opioid crisis.

A recently released situational assessment identified five potential service gaps across the county.

They include; the needs in rural municipalities, services for people in recovery, services for justice-related needs, medical detox facilities and chronic pain management.

Health planner Laura Gibbs, who co-authored the report, tells CTV News some patients feel they have to fight for services.

The report will help the health unit come up with a broader drug strategy and response for the county.