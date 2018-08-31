

CTV London





An alarming number of overdoses in London suggests the opioid crisis is getting worse in the city.

Local health officials believe highly toxic forms of fentanyl and heroin are in the region.

From the beginning of the month until today, there have been 23 overdoses at the Temporary Overdose Prevention Site – with six happening last week alone.

All of the overdoses but one were from fentanyl and were reversed due to the use of oxygen and naloxone.

This news comes on International Overdose Awareness Day.

The health unit says opioid poisonings are also being treated in local emergency departments.

This is leading them to believe there is are new and highly dangerous forms of the drug in the community.