LONDON, ONT. -- The Grove at Western Fair District is offering a free virtual program for youth to learn about where their food comes from.

The Agri-Food Experience is for students in grades three through eight, and includes interactive resources about how food gets from the field to the dinner table.

The first session focuses on the progress of a tomato through the local food system and will include a live Q&A session with local tomato farmers.

Those interested are asked to register by May 9 for the May 11 program, but resources will be available throughout the school year.

Learn more at: thegrovewfd.com/agrifood