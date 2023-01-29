Multiple engines respond to Sunday morning factory fire in London, Ont.

Seven London Fire Department vehicles, including an aerial unit, responded to an alarm at in the city’s northeast end Sunday.

Just before 8 a.m., dispatchers were alerted to a structure fire at Zucora Home on Clarke Road, north of Dundas Street.

The first responding firefighters noted smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Fire Captain Chris Champagne confirmed a rooftop generator was ablaze.

The cause of a fire at Zucora Home in London, Ont. on Jan. 29, 2023 was a rooftop generator, according to the London Fire Department. (Source: London Fire Department/Twitter)

Crews managed to get the fire under control quickly, but it took some time to ensure the fire had not spread on the roof, which is currently being replaced, or the interior ceiling.

The scene was cleared at 10 a.m.

There are no reported injuries.

Damage has been estimated at less than $5,000.