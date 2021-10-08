Multiple area hospitals receive millions for repairs and upgrades
The province has announced $7.1 million in funding for multiple hospitals in Southwestern Ontario.
All the funds will go towards building maintenance, repair, and renovations.
The multi-million dollar investment is part of a broader $182-million investment by the Ford Government.
Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton chose Four Counties Hospital in Newbury to announce investments in Windsor, Chatham-Kent and Essex, Lambton and Middlesex Counties.Four Counties Hospital in Newbury, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)
While the announcement includes over $2 million for hospitals inside the City of Windsor, McNaughton focused on small-town hospitals during his announcement.
“It’s Premier Ford’s commitment to small-town hospitals to really send that these hospitals play an important role in our communities”.
Pointing to specific cases in Middlesex County, McNaughton highlighted a $1 million investment at Four Counties to put a new roof on the emergency wing and to a nearly identical investment at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital to upgrade elevators.
Alasdair Smith, a vice-president with Four Counties Health Services welcomed the investment.
While Smith acknowledges front-line investments are a top priority, given stress on the medical staff, he said facilities money aids staff and patient comfort.
“The health infrastructure renewal funding is critical… as Monte indicated our communities are growing at an increasing rate, and we need to keep these buildings sound for providing that care”.
When questioned on health-care staffing levels in rural communities and urban centres, McNaughton pointed to recent announcements to hire 2000 additional nurses province-wide.
He also repeated his government’s intention to hire 1000s of personal support workers (PSW) to support long-term care homes during, and after, the pandemic.
Smith says the latter, in time, should take pressure off hospitals, especially rural ones, as people stay home longer before entering care.
But Smith says time is running out to act.
“We are pressed for some particular professional groups. That is not different from anywhere else in the province. We need to ensure we are going to be working with the government to train and support more of these professionals because a lot of people are retiring or they are hitting the point they do not want to work anymore because of the stresses.”
Here’s a breakdown of the $7.1 million funding announcement by location.
- Chatham-Kent Health Alliance - $1,963,286
- Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital - $977,372
- Four Counties Hospital - $978,685
- Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare -$988,548
- Windsor Regional Hospital - $1,350,409
- Erie Shores Healthcare - $345,382
In addition, multiple health-related organizations will receive over $500,000 in funding.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
RCMP union will support Mounties who shun COVID-19 vaccination despite federal order
The union representing RCMP officers says it will support members' choice 'to be vaccinated or not' against COVID-19 following a federal order that Mounties be immunized.
Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students in Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder.
A mass extinction event occurred 30M years ago and scientists have only just learned about it
Climate change wiped out nearly two thirds of the mammal species in Africa and the Arabian Peninsula in a mass extinction event 30 million years ago that researchers have only just learned about now.
Colorado woman who won't get vaccinated denied transplant
When a Colorado woman found out her hospital wouldn't approve her kidney transplant surgery until she got the COVID-19 vaccine, she was left with a difficult decision pitting her health needs against her religious beliefs.
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels
Statistics Canada says the economy added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.
Kitchener
-
Keep gatherings small, follow public health measures this Thanksgiving: Dr. Wang
Waterloo Region's top doctor is encouraging residents to only gather in small groups and take health precautions for Thanksgiving this year.
-
Ontario reports 573 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 573 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths linked to the disease.
-
Man allegedly waved firearm at another driver in road rage incident: police
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man who allegedly waved a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Monitoring equipment detects gas at scene of previous Wheatley explosion
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent says gas has been detected at the scene weeks after a major Wheatley explosion.
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate highest in Canada: Stats Can
Windsor’s unemployment rate decreased slightly last month, but Statistics Canada shows it is still the highest in the country.
-
COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics remain open over Thanksgiving weekend
Windsor Regional Hospital is informing residents that COVID-19 assessment centres and vaccination clinics will be open over the Thanksgiving weekend, although there are some adjusted hours.
Barrie
-
Suspect accused of attacking officer and attempting to get his firearm in Aurora
A 41-year-old man faces assault charges for allegedly attacking a police officer and trying to grab the officer's firearm in Aurora.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Simcoe County school surges, with 19 cases among students
A surge of COVID-19 at a Bradford elementary school has forced multiple classes to close after 19 confirmed student infections.
-
Fraud charges dropped against Barrie police officer
Fraud charges laid against a Barrie police officer because of her off-duty conduct have been withdrawn, and now her lawyer has harsh words for the force that arrested one of its own.
Northern Ontario
-
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
-
Hwy. 144 between Onaping and Dowling reopened after fatal crash that killed two
Highway 144 between Onaping and Dowling has been reopened following a fatal crash that killed two people Thursday.
-
North Bay man charged with assaulting a taxi driver
A 22-year-old man from North Bay has been charged with assaulting a taxi cab driver in the city.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa at the start of the Thanksgiving long weekend
Across Ontario, there are 573 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students across Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Ottawa school with largest COVID-19 outbreak set to reopen on Tuesday
As of Thursday, 37 students at St. Benedict Catholic elementary school had tested positive for COVID-19.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Hamilton police to provide update on violent home invasion and abduction
Hamilton police will provide an update this afternoon on their investigation into a violent armed abduction that left one of the victim’s son’s dead and another with life-threatening injuries.
-
Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students in Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Mother, son duo translates South African roots into free-spirited food
Dan and Lauren Gütter established a South African commissary and catering company in Toronto that ventures beyond industry conventions.
Montreal
-
Health-care workers who refuse to get vaccinated should have their licences suspended: Quebec health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé urged the various professional orders of health-care workers to suspend the licences of those who have still not been vaccinated.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants legal protection for Indigenous languages, but one chief takes issue
After a flurry of debate over the Legault government's sincerity on Indigenous issues, opposition party Québec Solidaire (QS) is asking it to put its money where its mouth is and give new legal protection to 11 Indigenous languages.
-
Quebec reports five more deaths due to COVID-19 and 643 new cases
On Friday, Quebec reported five new deaths due to COVID-19, as well as 643 new cases, the majority of which are people who aren't fully vaccinated.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
-
N.S. reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases drop to 234
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 234.
-
Halifax elementary school to close due to COVID-19 outbreak
In a release issued Friday afternoon, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, recommended the closure of Duc d'Anville Elementary in Halifax to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Winnipeg
-
German hunter charged with manslaughter in death of Manitoba man
Manitoba RCMP have charged a German man with manslaughter in the death of a Manitoba man.
-
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
-
Golfers teed off over potential Blumberg sale
Some golfers and activists are voicing concerns about the potential sale of John Blumberg golf course in Headingley.
Calgary
-
Family of 3 escapes McKenzie Lake house fire
An investigation is underway into a Friday morning fire in a southeast neighbourhood that displaced a family of three.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate climbs to 8.1% in September
Alberta had a jobless rate of 8.1 per cent in September, up two-tenths of a percentage point.
-
B.C. MLA cites 'Alberta influence,' as having 'set us back' when it comes to northern residents shunning vaccines
Politicians accustomed to sparring in British Columbia's legislature have joined forces outside the house to push for higher vaccination rates in the north, but a longtime member of the Opposition Liberals says the 'Alberta influence' is a factor in a part of B.C.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton election ward profile: pihêsiwin
Ward pihêsiwin has two candidates running this election — the fewest number of candidates in all 12 wards.
-
Early morning fire hits east Edmonton industrial complex
Flames broke out around 5 a.m. at a complex near 75 Street and Argyle Road.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate climbs to 8.1% in September
Alberta had a jobless rate of 8.1 per cent in September, up two-tenths of a percentage point.
Vancouver Island
-
Letter signed by 200 leaders seeks protection for B.C.'s old-growth forests
A Vancouver-based environmental group says more than 200 people including scientists, Indigenous leaders, politicians, actors and artists, have signed a letter calling on British Columbia Premier John Horgan to halt old-growth logging.
-
4 Vancouver Island schools report COVID-19 exposures in October
More schools in the Island Health region have reported COVID-19 exposures within the past two weeks.
-
Victoria police searching for man reported missing by family in Alberta
Victoria police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man who was reported missing by family members in Alberta.