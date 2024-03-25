Multi-vehicle crash and rollover in London Monday morning

A multi-vehicle crash dumped a commercial van on its side in east London Monday morning.

The crash happened at the corner of Wavell Street and Vancouver Street just after 8 a.m.

Witnesses told CTV News the westbound van was turning left at the intersection when it was hit on the passenger side by the Volkswagen.

When the van rolled over, it hit another vehicle waiting to make a turn.

Just to the west near Saskatoon Street, a crosswalk signal and bike-lane sign were sheared off.

Police said all parties involved remained on scene.

Two people were taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.