Multi-vehicle collision closes eastbound Highway 401, OPP say
A section of Highway 401 eastbound near Rodney, Ont. is closed early Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle collision.
According to a tweet from OPP West Region, Elgin County OPP are currently responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Blacks Road.
As a result, the eastbound Highway 401 is closed at Orford Road.
“Visibility, weather and road conditions are very poor,” OPP said in a social media post. “Please adjust your driving accordingly.”
Police said updates would be provided when available.
The collision comes as the region finds itself under an early spring winter weather travel advisory.
