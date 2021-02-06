Advertisement
Motorists asked to avoid Clarke Road south lanes in London Ont., after watermain breaks
Published Saturday, February 6, 2021 3:16PM EST
Clarke Road south bound between Oxford Street and Culver Drive closed due to watermain break, seen on Saturday February 6, 2021 (City of London)
LONDON, ONT -- On Saturday at approx. 3 p.m., the south bound lanes of Clarke Road are closed at Oxford Street to Culver Drive due to a watermain break, said the City of London.
Detours are in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid travelling in the area if possible.
Repairs are expected to be completed by Monday evening.
More to come.