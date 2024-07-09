Motorcyclist collides with deer in south Bruce
A side road just south of Walkerton was closed for several hours this morning following a fatal single vehicle collision.
Just after 6:00 a.m., police say that they responded to a call about a serious collision between a motorcycle and a deer.
A 68 year old from Brockton was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The remnants of hurricane Beryl are heading to Canada. Here's where it's expected to land
A since-downgraded hurricane that claimed several lives and left a wake of destruction in its path is forecast to strike parts of Canada this week as a tropical storm.
Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
No one hurt in mid-air crash between helicopter, plane near Edmonton
No injuries were reported after a small plane and a helicopter collided mid-air in Alberta on Tuesday.
Russia orders the arrest of Alexei Navalny's widow, who lives abroad
A court in Russia on Tuesday ordered the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be arrested in absentia, part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.
Three animals euthanized after being injured at Calgary Stampede
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
Tourist who left car to take photos trampled to death by elephants in South Africa
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to immediately stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
Consultant accused of overbilling the federal government $250,000, RCMP says
A federal consultant is facing fraud charges for allegedly overbilling the federal government tens of thousands of dollars over an 18-month period, according to the RCMP.
Kitchener
-
Protesters announce plan to leave University of Guelph encampment
Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Guelph say they’ll end their encampment on July 15.
-
-
Student choir from Guelph, Ont. performs with Wilco in Toronto
A high school choir from Guelph, Ont., which already has some pretty impressive rock ‘n’ roll bragging rights, can add one more to the list.
Windsor
-
'Dangerous' suspects sought after aggravated assault: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police are looking for two suspects wChatham-Kent police are looking for two suspects who are considered dangerous after an alleged aggravated assault.ho are considered dangerous after an alleged aggravated assault.
-
How hot is too hot? Windsor councillor wants to know if the city can regulate minimum cooling standards
Kieran McKenzie wonders if the city could do more to ensure proper air conditioning in buildings.
-
Man charged with impaired driving after Tecumseh crash
A 57-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.
Barrie
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Here's when Hurricane Beryl's remnants are expected to storm through the region
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
-
Strange vandalism will cost business $120,000 in damages
Grey Bruce police are investigating two cases of mischief on Sideroad 30 in Chatsworth.
-
Swim advisory issued for Couchiching Beach Park in Orillia
On Tuesday, a swimming advisory was issued for Couchiching Beach in Orillia due to a higher than normal bacteria count in the water.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
-
One dead in single ATV crash in northern Ontario
One person is dead following a crash involving a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on a northern Ontario highway Monday morning, the fourth in the region since April.
-
Provincial law aimed at speeding up home construction kills appeal of Sudbury retirement residence
The Ontario Land Tribunal says new provincial legislation aimed at getting new housing built quickly means an appeal of a six-storey, 150-unit retirement residence in Sudbury’s South End is automatically dismissed.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Ottawa could see 25-50 mm of rain as remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit the region
Ottawa could see record-breaking rainfall on Wednesday, as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl move through the region.
-
Jelly Roll brings message of recovery, resilience to The Royal ahead of Bluesfest
Before he took to the stage at Ottawa Bluesfest, country music superstar Jelly Roll made a stop at The Royal on Tuesday to share his journey with mental health challenges and his path to wellness.
-
Toronto
-
'Torrential downpours:' Toronto under rainfall warning due to Hurricane Beryl remnants
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will arrive in the GTA overnight, with heavy downpours expected to persist well into Wednesday.
-
-
Police arrest 23-year-old man after alleged unprovoked attack in Toronto
Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly used a knife to slash a victim in the chest and face on Friday in an unprovoked attack.
Montreal
-
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal on Wednesday afternoon
Heavy rains are expected in Southern Quebec on Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of tropical storm Beryl could bring up to 60 millimetres of rain.
-
Montreal's air quality in 2023 worst in eight years due to historic forest fires
The air in Montreal last year was the most polluted it has been since 2015, thanks to Quebec's historic forest fire season.
-
Quebec company fined $12,500 for destroyed threatened bird nests
A Quebec company was fined $12,500 after it damaged multiple bank swallow nests. The bank swallow, or sand martin, is a threatened species in Canada and destroying their nests is illegal, according to the Species at Risk Act.
Atlantic
-
Early morning fire destroys N.B. fish processing plant
A fire destroyed a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., early Tuesday morning.
-
High and dry: Halifax snubbed from list of hosts for 2024-2025 SailGP season
After hosting a record-breaking event, Halifax’s SailGP race will not be returning next season.
-
Halifax council approves motion that could lead to demolition of historic library
After more than a decade of discussions and plans that failed to materialize, Halifax council is bringing in a consultant to develop a plan for the old memorial library that could see it at least partially demolished.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest seven involved in human trafficking in Portage la Prairie
Manitoba RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation in Portage la Prairie.
-
'Her whole future ahead of her': Photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
-
Judge in murder trial weighs motivations of admitted Winnipeg serial killer
A judge is expected to decide this week whether a man who admitted to killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg did so because he was in the throes of a psychotic episode or was driven by a rare form of perverse sexual interest.
Calgary
-
-
Dozens of charges laid against 4 men in Calgary kidnapping
Calgary police say four men have been charged in an 11-month investigation into a kidnapping last summer.
-
Dry temperatures lead to fire restrictions west of Calgary
The province says the wildfire risk in forested areas west of Calgary is now high because of 'extreme temperatures and a lack of precipitation.'
Edmonton
-
Calls for help spike alongside temperatures
With temperatures sitting above 30 C on Tuesday, Edmontonians are being urged to take precautions and check in on the vulnerable.
-
Alberta tortoise keeper stockpiling weeds for winter feeding: 'They're like pigs'
Tracy Finnegan wishes she had more weeds in her yard. Creeping bellflower, oxeye daisy, plantain, chickweed – all are full of the nutrients her four tortoises (escape artist Fred, socialites Velma and Daphne, and her first, Kokanee) require.
-
Drivers asked to avoid 23 Avenue near South Edmonton Common this weekend
The eastbound lanes of 23 Avenue that run over Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard will be closed for road work this weekend.
Vancouver
-
-
8.5-year prison sentence for man who killed aunt hours after being released from police custody
A man has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison for the fatal stabbing of his aunt in North Vancouver, which happened just hours after he was released from police custody.
-
Vancouver Hudson's Bay store temporarily closed for air conditioner maintenance
Signs have been posted on the doors of Vancouver’s flagship Hudson’s Bay location notifying shoppers the store is temporarily closed.