Motorcyclist collides with deer in south Bruce

    A side road just south of Walkerton was closed for several hours this morning following a fatal single vehicle collision.

    Just after 6:00 a.m., police say that they responded to a call about a serious collision between a motorcycle and a deer.

    A 68 year old from Brockton was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

