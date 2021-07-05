LONDON, ONT. -- A motorcyclist in Norfolk County had to be airlifted to London for treatment after suffering serious injuries in a crash Sunday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. OPP were called to Highway 59 in Langton for a reported crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

According to police the motorcycle was northbound when it was struck from behind by a vehicle.

The motorcyclist was ejected and suffered serious injuries requiring them to be airlifted to London, Ont. for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The area was closed for two hours while police investigated.

At this time no charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.