LONDON, ONT. -- Walt Molinaro had a dream to bring sledge hockey to his home - the City of St. Thomas.

"Of all the coaching jobs I’ve ever had, this is the most satisfying," says Molinaro, who has coached minor and junior hockey in the region.

The Elgin Imperial are 15 individuals with a range of disabilities who have come together as one.

"I was in a snowmobile accident five years ago," says Bryan Lidster, who is taking up the sport for the first time. "I broke my back and I'm paralyzed from T10 (tenth thoracic vertebra) down."

Lidster and a few others have physical limitations, however the majority of the roster is made up of players with intellectual impairments.

"We're having a great time, and doing our best out there," says defenceman Lucas Mann.

They even have a 12-year-old able-bodied player.

"My mom found it, and asked if I wanted to play, and I said yes," says Nolan Betts.

This weekend, the Imperial played their first-ever sanctioned games. They took the ice four times during the 16th annual London Blizzard Sledge Hockey tournament, picking up a win and a tie, and two losses.

Walt Molinaro, who doubles as coach of the Sarnia Ice Hawks team, says giving area players this opportunity has been enjoyable.

"The smiles, and everything are tremendous," says Molinaro. "The kids and young adults are grateful, and their parents are grateful."

But starting a team from scratch isn't easy. There is thousands of dollars in start-up costs. With the help of charitable donations and local businesses, they've been able to put a team on the ice.

"We've been very fortunate, and have to thank a lot of sponsors in the area," adds Molinaro. "One sponsor stepped up and bought a lot of sleds, while others have jumped to pay for ice time and sticks."

Molinaro hopes to get this team into the Ontario Sledge Hockey Association, so they can play league games instead of just exhibition games and tournaments.

The founder initially thought they might get seven or eight players in their initial season, but has been pleasantly surprised with the 15 on his roster.

"We're growing and doing well but we're still looking for more players," adds Molinaro. "We take all ages if they are willing to give sledge hockey a try.”

Mann, who travels from Woodstock to play, has a ringing endorsement as to why someone should join.

"Everything here is great," says Mann. "The people are great, the players are great, and we are a good cohesive team. We are ready to whoop butt."