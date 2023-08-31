More than $500K worth of drugs seized, man and woman facing charges

A man and woman from London are facing a multitude of charges after police executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs.

According to the London Police Service, on Wednesday members of the Guns and Gangs Section, with assistance from the Canine Unit and Emergency Response Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Hamilton Road.

Police said the following items were seized:

Strum Ruger & Co. 357 calibre revolver

48 rounds of 357 calibre ammunition

Conducted energy weapon (CEW)

Knife

Brass knuckles

1314 grams of suspected fentanyl - value $328,500

437 grams of suspected carfentanil - value $117,000

648 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine - value $32,400

10,407 x 8mg dilaudid - value $41,628

2008 x 4mg dilaudid - value $4016

309 x 100mg hydromorphone - value $15,450

72 x 5mg oxycodone - value $360

19 grams of suspected cocaine - value $1900

A quantity of Canadian currency

The total value of the seized narcotics was $541,254.

As a result of the investigation, a 45-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Five (5) counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

One (1) count of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition

One (1) count of careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

One (1) count of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

One (1) count of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

One (1) count of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

In addition, the male suspect has also been charged with the following offences:

One (1) count of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

One (1) count of possession of prohibited device or ammunition

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday in relation to the charges.