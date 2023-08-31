More than $500K worth of drugs seized, man and woman facing charges
A man and woman from London are facing a multitude of charges after police executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs.
According to the London Police Service, on Wednesday members of the Guns and Gangs Section, with assistance from the Canine Unit and Emergency Response Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Hamilton Road.
Police said the following items were seized:
- Strum Ruger & Co. 357 calibre revolver
- 48 rounds of 357 calibre ammunition
- Conducted energy weapon (CEW)
- Knife
- Brass knuckles
- 1314 grams of suspected fentanyl - value $328,500
- 437 grams of suspected carfentanil - value $117,000
- 648 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine - value $32,400
- 10,407 x 8mg dilaudid - value $41,628
- 2008 x 4mg dilaudid - value $4016
- 309 x 100mg hydromorphone - value $15,450
- 72 x 5mg oxycodone - value $360
- 19 grams of suspected cocaine - value $1900
- A quantity of Canadian currency
The total value of the seized narcotics was $541,254.
As a result of the investigation, a 45-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:
- Five (5) counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
- One (1) count of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition
- One (1) count of careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- One (1) count of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- One (1) count of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- One (1) count of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
In addition, the male suspect has also been charged with the following offences:
- One (1) count of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- One (1) count of possession of prohibited device or ammunition
Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday in relation to the charges.
