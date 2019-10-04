LONDON, Ont. - Police have charged a 24-year-old man after seizing more than $200,000 in drugs and cash on Thursday.

Officers with the Guns and Drugs Section located the items after searching a home and two vehicles associated with the suspect in the area of Conway Drive at Jalna Boulevard.

Police say 1,682 kilograms of cocaine valued at $168,200 and $35,000 in cash were seized.

As a result, the London man is facing one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.