More than $15K in drugs, cash seized by London police

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

A 36-year-old London, Ont. man is facing charges after police seized drugs and cash in a search on the weekend.

Police executed search warrant on a vehicle and a home on Jacksway Crescent in the Masonville area.

Among the items seized were:

122 grams of cocaine, value $12,200

four grams of psilocybin, value $40

set of brass knuckles

digital scale

$3,375 in Canadian currency

$300 in American currency

As a result, London police have charged the man with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a Schedule III substance and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority.

The accused has a court

The accused was released from custody and is expected to appear in London court on January 21, 2022, in relation to the charges.

The Guns and Gangs Section is comprised of members of the London Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police. This investigation has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.