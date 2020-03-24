LONDON, ONT. -- Cement trucks started to line up on York Street early Tuesday morning for what could be the biggest one-day 'pour' in the city.

Crews are pouring 1,200 cubic metres of concrete in one day for a new highrise building on King Street.

With eight to nine cubic metres in a truck, it was expected to take around 140 trucks to complete the job.

The hope is to have it all done and cleaned up by 6 p.m.

The pour is just west of Richmond Street, between King and York streets.

York remains open to traffic.

- With files from CTV's Jim Knight