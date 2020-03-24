More than 100 cement trucks needed for massive highrise foundation pour
Cement trucks line up along York Street in London, Ont. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
LONDON, ONT. -- Cement trucks started to line up on York Street early Tuesday morning for what could be the biggest one-day 'pour' in the city.
Crews are pouring 1,200 cubic metres of concrete in one day for a new highrise building on King Street.
With eight to nine cubic metres in a truck, it was expected to take around 140 trucks to complete the job.
The hope is to have it all done and cleaned up by 6 p.m.
The pour is just west of Richmond Street, between King and York streets.
York remains open to traffic.
