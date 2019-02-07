

CTV London





More than a thousand people attended the annual Youth Opportunities Unlimited breakfast to hear first-hand experiences from those helped by Y.O.U.

The room was silent as attendees heard the sometimes emotional accounts of five people who were helped by Y.O.U.

The silence turned to a standing ovation for the speakers as the presentation ended.

Y.O.U. provides services for vulnerable youth to build skills, confidence and independence.

The breakfast, held this morning at the London Convention Centre, is an annual fundraiser to help support the organization and their services.

Y.O.U. has been in London for more than 35 years.

Their most recent fundraising push is in effort to get their New Addition housing for young moms built near their building downtown.