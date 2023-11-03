More Londoners found work in October

LONDON
    London's jobless rate ticked down slightly last month.

    According to Stats Canada, October's unemployment figure now sits at 5.8 per cent — down from 6 per cent in September.

    In total, 2,400 jobs were added to the local economy.

    Year over year, just over 20,000 jobs were added in our region. 

