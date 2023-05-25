More Huron County hospital emergency department closures scheduled

Seaforth Community Hospital in Seaforth, Ont., as seen in July 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Seaforth Community Hospital in Seaforth, Ont., as seen in July 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver