LONDON, ONT -- A veteran of the Wellington OPP detachment is facing several serious charges.

Sgt. Mike Dolderman is charged with five counts of sexual assault and five counts of breach of trust.

He is a 21-year member of of the OPP.

As a result of the same investigation, Brenda Dolderman, 53, faces three counts of obstructing justice.

On Thursday, she was also charged with intimidation of a justice system participant, attempt to obstruct justice and extortion. She will appear in a Guelph court on Oct. 6.