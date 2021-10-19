More charges in homicide of Windsor, Ont. man

Middlsex Centre, Ont. -

A Kitchener, Ont. man is now facing charges in connection with the homicide of a man found deceased on Walpole Island First Nation.

OPP say 20-year-old Zy'Shaun Lawrence was arrested Friday and has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.

The charges are in connection to the death of 25-year-old Oyebode Oyenuga of Windsor.

Oyenuga was reported missing to Windsor police in February 2021. His remains were found just over a month later on Walpole Island First Nation.

Four other people have been charged with first-degree murder in Oyenuga's death:

Dejour Millington, 23, of Toronto

Saccara Johnson, 28, of Windsor

Rolf Rodley Agard, 31, of Windsor

Dwayne Jahton Blair, 40, of Scarborough

OPP say a fifth person has also been arrested, but no details have been released on the accused's identity or charges.

Lawrence, the sixth charged in the case, was being held in custody following a bail hearing on Saturday.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the ongoing investigation, and ask anyone with information to contact the Lambton County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.