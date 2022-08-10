Monkey Pox vaccine clinics in St. Thomas and Woodstock

Southwestern Public Health is hosting Monkey Pox vaccine clinics Thursday and Friday.

The clinic times are as follows:

Thursday:

1230 Talbot Street, St. Thomas

9am – 3pm

Friday:

410 Buller Street, Woodstock

9am – 3pm

Vaccinations are currently for people who are high risk for contracting or of being exposed to the virus.

Appointments are required by contacting (519) 631-9900 extension 1278.

For more information on Monkeypox visit their website.