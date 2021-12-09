Mobile vaccination clinic coming to Pond Mills neighbourhood
Many got a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine at the GO-Vaxx Bus while it was stationed outside the Tanger Outlet Mall in Cookstown on Sun. Sept. 5, 2021 (Amanda Hicks/CTV News Barrie)
London, Ont. -
The Province of Ontario’s GO-VAXX bus mobile clinic is coming to the Pond Mills neighbourhood Saturday.
The mobile bus clinic is part of a provincial plan to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in communities.
The clinic will provide doses for anyone five-years-old and older, as well as second and third doses to those who are eligible.
The clinic runs from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday.
The bus will be at 1200 Commissioners Road East.
No appointments are necessary.