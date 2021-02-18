MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and no new deaths.

Thursday's case count breaks a three-day streak of single-digit case counts not seen since Nov. 2020, but adds another day with no deaths.

The region now has a cumulative total of 6,055 cases, 5,742 resolved and 181 deaths, leaving 132 active cases.

The slight rise in cases comes as the health unit opened its second COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Caradoc Community Centre.

Added to the existing clinic at the Western Fair District Agriplex, health officials hope it will help deliver more than 1,000 vaccinations a day. Two other clinics are also being prepared.

Meanwhile London's two COVID-19 assessment centres, at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre and Oakridge Arena, have now passed a milestone, completing more than 150,000 COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.

There are ongoing outbreaks at six seniors' facilities, two elementary schools and one child care facility in the region.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting that a major outbreak at PeopleCare Tavistock, which saw 85 cases and 10 deaths, has been declared over.

That leaves three active outbreaks at seniors' facilities in Elgin and Oxford counties, with a new outbreak declared Wednesday at the Aylmer Retirement Residence.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – nine new, 61 active, 2,452 total, 2,326 resolved, 65 deaths (one new)

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 11 active, 1,385 total, 1,330 resolved, 39 deaths

Grey-Bruce – four new, 21 active, 689 total, 667 resolved, one death

Huron-Perth – one new, 28 active, 1,304 total, 1,227 resolved, 49 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 12 new, 88 active, 1,969 total, 1,847 resolved, 46 deaths

There are five ongoing institutional outbreaks in Lambton County, the largest, at the Sarnia Jail, has grown to 40 inmate and four staff cases.

Across Ontario, 1,038 new infections and 44 deaths were reported Thursday, even as the positivity rate continues to decline amid increased testing.