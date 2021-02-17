MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no new deaths.

That marks the third day in a row the region has seen single-digit case counts and no new deaths.

The region now has a cumlative total of 6,042 cases, 5,722 resolved and 181 deaths, leaving 139 active cases.

Before Monday, the London region hadn't seen single-digit counts since late November, and there hasn't been a series of single-digit days since even earlier that month.

Currently there are six active outbreaks at seniors' facilities in the region and two at elementary schools. A new outbreak has also been declared at Pinetree Montessori School where there are two cases.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 85 active, 2,441 total, 2,292 resolved, 64 deaths (as of Feb. 15)

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 15 active, 1,384 total, 1,325 resolved, 39 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, 22 active, 687 total, 664 resolved, one death

Huron-Perth – one new, 30 active, 1,303 total, 1,224 resolved, 49 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – eight new, 83 active, 1,969 total, 1,840 resolved, 46 deaths (one new death)

Across Ontario, 847 new cases were reported Wednesday, the lowest daily total since Oct. 2020, as well as 10 deaths.