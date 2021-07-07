For a fifth day the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting single-digit COVID-19 cases, with nine new infections Wednesday, and no new deaths.

Five new cases were reported each day Saturday and Sunday, six on Monday and four on Tuesday.

The region now has a total of 12,608 cases and 226 deaths, with 12,327 cases resolved leaving 55 active. There are now 3,489 cases with a variant of concern, including 25 cases of the Delta variant.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 10 inpatients with COVID-19. Fewer than five are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in critical care and none in acute care.

For the week ending July 3, the most recent data available, Middlesex-London had a seven-day positivity rate of 1.3 percent, just above the provincial rate of 1.2 per cent. It is slightly up from the previous week's 0.8 per cent.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – four new, 18 active, 3,895 total, 3,794 resolved, 83 deaths, 815 variants

Grey-Bruce – four new, 175 active, 1,735 total, 1,551 resolved, nine deaths, 459 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – four new, 13 active, 2,713 total, 2,647 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – none new, 13 active, 1,904 total, 1,834 resolved, 57 deaths, 319 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – three new, 14 active, 3,617 total, 3,541 resolved, 62 deaths, 649 variants

Ontario health officials reported 194 new cases Wednesday, and for the first time since October, no new deaths were reported.