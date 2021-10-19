MLHU reports jump in new COVID-19 cases

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

A day after reporting the lowest case count since August, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths.

Tuesday's count raises the seven-day moving average to 11.9, up from 10.3 on Monday, but it still remains low compared to September and early October.

The region now has a total of 14,310 cases and 243 deaths, with 13,967 cases resolved leaving 100 active. There are 4,280 cases with a variant of concern and 188 that are mutation positive.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 26.3 per cent are among the fully vaccinated, who also account for 33.3 per cent of hospitalizations and 25 per cent of deaths.

As of Saturday, 782,442 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the region, with 88.3 per cent of residents 12 and older having received at least one dose, and 84.1 per cent fully vaccinated.

During the media briefing on Monday, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie was asked about the cases among those who are fully vaccinated.

With well over 80 per cent of residents double-vaccinated, Mackie said it’s not surprising to see cases in that group when there are so many more people than those who are unvaccinated.

"So of course you see a relatively higher number. So what it really boils down to is that the rate in people who are vaccinated is far, far lower. It's about 10 to 20 per cent of the rate in people who are unvaccinated in our community or partially vaccinated…the rate in people who are unvaccinated is about eight times higher than people who are vaccinated right now."

He added that the real-world data is similar to clinical trials where 80 to 90 per cent of cases were prevented by the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre is dealing with 10 patients with COVID-19, with five or fewer in adult critical care, and the same number in Children's Hospital and in pediatric critical care.

There are ongoing outbreaks at two schools in the region, Providence Reformed Collegiate and Our Lady of the Pillar Academy. An outbreak at St. Kateri Catholic School has been declared over.

There are no outbreaks at seniors' facilities in Middlesex-London, and an outbreak at Elgin Manor in St. Thomas has now been declared over.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – eight new, 76 active, 4,520 total, 4,354 resolved, 90 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – 22 active, 2,373 total, 2,324 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 19 active, 2,985 total, 2,911 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – nine new, 28 active, 2,284 total, 2,190 resolved, 66 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 16 new, 81 active, 4,088 total, 3,937 resolved, 70 deaths

Across Ontario, health officials reported 328 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.