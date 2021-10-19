MLHU reports jump in new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases by reported date are seen in this graph from the Middlesex-London Health Unit captured Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. COVID-19 cases by reported date are seen in this graph from the Middlesex-London Health Unit captured Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island