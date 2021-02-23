MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths Tuesday.

The London region now has a cumulative total of 6,118 cases, 5,830 resolved and 181 deaths, leaving 107 active cases. It has been more than a week since the last death in the region.

The 20 new cases mark the highest daily count in the last 10 days - since 31 cases were reported on Feb. 13.

The number of ongoing outbreaks at seniors' facilities in the region dropped to five, after a long-running outbreak at Middlesex Terrace in Delaware, Ont. was declared over.

That outbreak began on Dec. 23, and saw roughly half of the home's 80 residents infected. It is also where 19-year-old Yassin Dabeh, one of Canada's youngest COVID-19-related deaths, had been working as a cleaner.

In Elgin and Oxford counties, Southwestern Public Health continues to deal with three ongoing outbreaks at retirement and long-term care homes.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – six new, 35 active, 2,463 total, 2,361 resolved, 67 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 24 active, 1,408 total, 1,340 resolved, 39 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 13 active, 692 total, 678 resolved, one death

Huron-Perth – none new, 19 active, 1,312 total (nine reassigned to other health unit), 1,244 resolved, 49 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – nine new, 94 active, 2,035 total, 1,895 resolved, 46 deaths

For the first time in almost a week, the number of new infections in Ontario has dropped below 1,000 – with 975 new cases reported.