Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
'Variants of concern': Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 variants in Canada
New COVID-19 cases in Ontario remain above 1,000 for fifth consecutive day
Travellers' frustrations mount as Canada’s new hotel quarantine rules take effect
Loss of taste and smell due to COVID-19 could last up to five months, new study suggests
The speech pathologists helping COVID-19 patients learn how to swallow and speak again
Canada to receive record 640K vaccine doses this week with Pfizer, Moderna deliveries
COVID-19 vaccines sharply cut hospitalizations: U.K. data
Travellers complain of unanswered calls, long wait times to book quarantine hotels
COVID-19 activity declining, but variants at 'critical juncture,' Tam says
U.S. vaccine rollout vastly outpacing Canada's: what can we learn from American push?
Isolation and sanitation during COVID-19 may affect human microbiome, scientists say
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada