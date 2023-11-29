LONDON
London

    • MLHU closing mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics

    Middlesex-London Health Unit has opened a vaccination clinic at the Western Fair District in London, Ont., seen on Oct. 7, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Middlesex-London Health Unit has opened a vaccination clinic at the Western Fair District in London, Ont., seen on Oct. 7, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    The Middlesex London Health Unit is permanently closing its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic next month.

    Its final day of operation at the Western Fair District will be Dec. 16.

    The clinics administered 235,407 doses from the Agriplex and the main building since December of 2020.

    “This moment signifies an important milestone in our collective journey against the global pandemic, and it is with appreciation that we acknowledge the hard work and dedication of everyone involved,” says Dr. Alex Summers, Medical Officer of Health at the Middlesex-London Health Unit. “Looking ahead, it is important to remember that the fight against COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in our community continue.”

    Appointments are still being accepted until the final day, and walk-ins are also welcome.

    You can book an appointment online, or call 226-289-3560.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the U.S.

    The Kraft Heinz Co. said Wednesday it's bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time. The company said the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News