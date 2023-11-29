MLHU closing mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Middlesex London Health Unit is permanently closing its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic next month.

Its final day of operation at the Western Fair District will be Dec. 16.

The clinics administered 235,407 doses from the Agriplex and the main building since December of 2020.

“This moment signifies an important milestone in our collective journey against the global pandemic, and it is with appreciation that we acknowledge the hard work and dedication of everyone involved,” says Dr. Alex Summers, Medical Officer of Health at the Middlesex-London Health Unit. “Looking ahead, it is important to remember that the fight against COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in our community continue.”

Appointments are still being accepted until the final day, and walk-ins are also welcome.

You can book an appointment online, or call 226-289-3560.