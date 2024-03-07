Mixed-reality technology coming to LHSC
A cutting-edge pilot project is coming to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).
HoloLens Technology, a software developed at LHSC, is expected to make surgery easier for doctors because they can see a 3D model of the anatomy they are operating on, right in front of them, rather than on a monitor somewhere else in the room.
The device is a mixed-reality headset with see-through holographic lenses that allows users to consult crucial imaging through holograms while remaining aware of their physical surroundings and maintaining closer contact with patients.
Jonathan Collier collaborated with Dr. David Hocking, to pioneer the use of the Microsoft HoloLens in interventional radiology.
