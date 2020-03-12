LONDON, ONT -- A missing London boy has been located safe, hours after London police asked for assistance from the public.

A 14-year-old boy, first reported missing on Feb. 3 has been found.

St. Thomas police are still searching for another missing teen.

They are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ashton Garant, 13, to contact them at 519-631-1224.

Police have not said how long he has been missing.