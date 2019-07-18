Featured
Missing person at Port Stanley's Main Beach found safe
OPP work along the Lake Erie shoreline in Port Stanley, Ont. on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 1:22PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 18, 2019 3:07PM EDT
Elgin County OPP had blocked off sections of the Main Beach and nearby roundabout in Port Stanley, Ont. for an investigation on Thursday morning.
Police were investigating a report of a missing 25-year-old St. Thomas, Ont. woman.
People could be seen searching in the water and an OPP patrol boat was called in.
But shortly before 2 p.m. the search was concluded when the woman reportedly made herself known to police.
Police say she is safe and in good health.