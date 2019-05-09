

CTV London





OPP say a 30-year-old woman reported missing while camping at Bruce Peninsula National Park near Tobermory has been found safe.

Police say Paige Redman's boyfriend contacted police just after 10 p.m. Wednesday when she failed to return after leaving their campsite at Halfway Log Dump.

She was had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. and was found just before 3 p.m. Thursday, in good health, police say.

She was transported to hospital as a precaution due to exposure to the elements

An initial search began Wednesday night by OPP and Parks Canada staff, and they were joined Thursday by Emergency Response Team members, a Canine Unit and the OPP helicopter.

Police scoured a vast section of the Bruce Peninsula National Park as they searched for the missing hiker.