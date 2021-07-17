Advertisement
Missing Hanover Ont. woman found safe: police
Published Saturday, July 17, 2021 11:11AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, July 17, 2021 4:49PM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- Mary Lindsay who went missing on Thursday July 15 has been found says Hanover Police.
64-year-old Lindsay was reported missing from Choices Senior's Retirement Home located at 362 12th Street in the Town of Hanover, police said Saturday.
She was found in good health in the village of Lucknow police say.