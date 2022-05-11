Minor injuries to London police officer and suspect during arrest

A London, Ont. police officer received minor injuries after an altercation with a person being arrested.

According to a release, officers responded to White Oaks Mall at 1105 Wellington Rd. for a report of a woman who had previously been banned from the property and was refusing to leave.

The officer reportedly approached the suspect, explaining she was under arrest for trespassing, she resisted arrest and became combative with police.

Additional officers were dispatched to help and when they got there, police say the suspect continued to assault the officer and resist arrest.

Both the officer and the suspect sustained minor injuries.

A 36-year-old London woman is charged with fail to leave premises when directed, resist arrest and assault a peace officer.