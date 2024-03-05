Minor injuries for motorcycle driver following crash
One person has been treated in hospital for minor injuries following a bizarre crash.
OPP said officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision in Brant County where alcohol use was suspected.
The driver of a motorcycle registered a “warn” on an approved screening device, indicating blood alcohol concentration was over .05.
No other injuries were reported.
