Ministry of Labour contacted following fatal farm accident in Norfolk County

London, Ont. -

Provincial police are investigating after one person was killed in a farming accident in Norfolk County.

Police they were called to a property on Concession 13 in Townsend around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police an individual working in a ginseng field was struck by a piece of farming equipment leaving them with serious-life threatening injuries.

The individual did not survive and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been contacted and will be continuing the investigation into the accident.

The individual's identity has not been released.

Police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.