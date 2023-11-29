LONDON
London

    • Mild temperatures return Thursday

    The London, Ont. region will be warming up a bit on Thursday with some sunshine in the forecast. Expect a mix of sun and cloudy with some gusty wind and a high of 7C.

    We’ll have a break from the lake effect snow we’ve been experiencing across the region.

    Thursday night will be mainly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a low of plus 3C.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Friday: Showers. High plus 3.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5.

    Monday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

    Tuesday: Cloudy. High plus 2.

