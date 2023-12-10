Mild conditions Sunday ahead of flurries and snow squalls Monday

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries in the afternoon. It’ll be breezy as well with the temperature steady near plus 4 degrees.

Sunday night will remain cloudy with the possibility of flurries overnight and a low of minus 2 degrees, feeling like minus 9 overnight.

There is a risk of snow squalls Monday morning. Heavy flurries will be ending by the afternoon, then cloudy for the day with a slight chance of flurries and a high of plus 1, feeling like minus 9 in the morning.

Monday night will be cloudy with a low of minus 4.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny. High plus 3.

Wednesday: Sunny. High minus 1.

Thursday: Sunny. High plus 2.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.