    • Mild conditions Sunday ahead of flurries and snow squalls Monday

    Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries in the afternoon. It’ll be breezy as well with the temperature steady near plus 4 degrees.

    Sunday night will remain cloudy with the possibility of flurries overnight and a low of minus 2 degrees, feeling like minus 9 overnight.

    There is a risk of snow squalls Monday morning. Heavy flurries will be ending by the afternoon, then cloudy for the day with a slight chance of flurries and a high of plus 1, feeling like minus 9 in the morning.

    Monday night will be cloudy with a low of minus 4.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Tuesday: Sunny. High plus 3.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High minus 1.

    Thursday: Sunny. High plus 2.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

