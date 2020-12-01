MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the highest daily count since the pandemic began in March, and two new deaths.

The previous record was reported Nov. 8, when 36 cases were reported. Tuesday also marks eight days in a row of double-digit cases.

The two deaths include a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s. One had been revealed by the health unit Monday as part of the ongoing outbreak at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

The new cases and deaths bring the totals in the region to 1,651 cases, 1,395 recoveries and 69 deaths, leaving 187 active cases.

Outbreaks are ongoing in one unit at the Parkwood Institute and in six units at LHSC’s University Hospital.

On Monday, hospital officials announced that outpatient activity was being limited to urgent or emergent appointments, with other clinical care being rescheduled as virtual appointments wherever possible.

As of Monday, the health unit was reporting 80 cases and four deaths linked to the University Hospital outbreak.

An outbreak has also been declared at St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic School in London, Ont. after another member of that community tested positive.

The health unit says it appears to be associated with a previous case reported on Saturday and the declaration is an effort to limit further spread.

Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health at the MLHU said in a statement, “Transmission of COVID-19 within a school has been a rare occurrence in the Middlesex-London region. Health Unit staff will continue to follow up with affected families and staff members to provide support and advice on next steps.”

The school remains open, but staff and students in classrooms identified as close contacts are being told to stay home.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data, no new deaths were reported in any of the regions:

Elgin-Oxford – eight new, 64 active, 563 total, 493 resolved, six deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 43 active, 660 total, 573 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 14 active, 412 total, 373 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 53 active, 337 total, 286 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – 10 new, 49 active, 343 total, 276 resolved, 18 deaths

Across Ontario, just over 1,700 new infections were reported Tuesday, as well as seven deaths.