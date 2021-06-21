MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a fourth day in a row of single-digit COVID-19 cases, with three new infections and no deaths.

Over the weekend, the MLHU reported a two-day total of 13 new cases. It has been nearly a week since there was a death in the region, with the most recent reported last Tuesday.

The region now has a total of 12,505 cases and 223 deaths, with 12,212 cases resolved leaving 70 active – the lowest in months. There are now 3,425 cases with a variant of concern.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 15 inpatients with COVID-19. Nine are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in acute care and critical care. Eight staff members have also tested positive.

LHSC continues to deal with an outbreak at University Hospital in the 8TU Transplant Unit, though fewer than five patient and/or staff cases are involved.

Starting Monday, all MLHU vaccination centres will be giving the Moderna mRNA vaccine to all adults, due to a delay in the shipment of the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer shots currently in stock will be used exclusively for youth from ages 12 through 17.

The health unit emphasizes that Moderna and Pfizer are essentially "different brands of the same vaccine" and provide the same protection.

Pop-up clinics in London-area schools also begin Monday, starting at Sir Arthur Carty Catholic Elementary School.

Officials announced Monday that both of London's COVID-19 assessment centres will be open on July 1 (Canada Day), though telephone booking will be closed that day. People can book their appointments here.

REGIONAL COVID-19 TALLIES

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 11 new (weekend total), 30 active, 3,861 total, 3,748 resolved, 83 deaths, 785 variants

Grey-Bruce – 11 new, 44 active, 1,427 total, 1,376 resolved, seven deaths, 398 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 36 active, 2,696 total, 2,607 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth –14 active, 1,876 total, 1,805 resolved, 57 deaths, 302 variants (as of June 18)

Sarnia-Lambton – six new, 27 active, 3,564 total, 3,475 resolved, 62 deaths, 625 variants

Across Ontario, 270 new infections were reported Monday, the lowest daily case count since mid-September.