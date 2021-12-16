Middlesex-London sees highest COVID-19 cases count in nearly seven months

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 85 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Thursday as daily counts continue to climb.

The last time the region saw a higher case count was May 20, when 95 cases were reported.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 15,638 cases and 257 related deaths, with 14,831 cases resolved leaving 550 active. The seven-day moving average has now climbed to 62.7, up from 56.4 on Wednesday. On Dec. 1 the average was 19.1.

The death was a man in his 90s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

Of the cases with an episode date in the last six weeks, 41.2 per cent were among those who are not vaccinated, partially vaccinated or not yet protected by the vaccination. The same group accounts for 52 per cent of hospitalizations and 63.6 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre is caring for 14 patients with COVID-19 and 12 staff have tested positive. St. Joseph's Health Care is reporting two patients with COVID-19.

There is one active outbreak in a senior's facility in the region at the McCormick Home long-term care facility

School outbreaks are active at Byron Northview Public School, Delaware Central School, École élémentaire catholique Frère André, École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Princess Elizabeth Public School, Riverside Public School, Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School, Sir Arthur Currie Public School, St. Andre Bessette Secondary School, St. Jude Catholic School, St. Marguerite d'Youville School, St. Nicholas Catholic School and Strathroy Christian School.

Outbreaks at Mountsfield Public School and St. Mary Choir & Orchestra Catholic School have been declared over.

Two child care centres: Tiny Hoppers Early Learning Centre – Summerside and Wortley YMCA Child Care Centre are also in outbreak, as are three residence: Saugeen-Maitland Hall and Delaware Hall at Western University, as well as Fanshawe College's Merlin House Residence.

And Southwestern Public Health is reporting ongoing outbreaks at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas, which has seen 20 cases and one death, as well as schools including; Woodstock Christian School, Immanuel Christian School in Aylmer, South Ridge Public School in Tillsonburg, St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School in West Lorne, Hickson Public School and Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute.

On Wednesday, the province announced it would be expanding eligibility for booster doses to anyone over the age of 18 starting Monday, while shortening the wait time after a second dose to three months.

In addition, it reintroduced 50 per cent capacity limits in some indoor spaces including entertainment venues, meeting spaces and sports venues with a capacity of more than 1,000 people.

Carling COVID-19 Assessment Centre will be open over the holiday period, with adjusted hours, to ensure they can meet the testing needs of the community.



See dates below; more info at: https://t.co/ngCMLpjFOG@LHSCCanada @MLHealthUnit @ThamesValleyFHT #ldnont #middlesex pic.twitter.com/ddEKCCykbp — COVIDtestingLM (@covi_lm) December 16, 2021

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 46 new, 208 active, 5,800 total, 5,484 resolved, 108 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 89 active, 2,672 total, 2,556 resolved, 24 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 21 new, 131 active, 3,684 total, 3,487 resolved, 58 deaths

Huron-Perth – 31 new, 118 active, 2,747 total, 2,559 resolved, 70 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 24 new, 113 active, 4,575 total, 4,384 resolved, 78 deaths

Ontario health officials reported a spike in infections Thursday, with more than 2,400 new infections.