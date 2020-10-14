MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting just five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the second day in a row of single-digit cases following a weekend spike.

The long weekend brought a total of 48 new cases in the region, and Tuesday’s small increase pushed the region’s cumulative total over 1,000.

Wednesday’s cases bring the total now to 1,009 cases, including 860 resolved and 57 deaths (none new), leaving 92 active cases.

Ongoing outbreaks continue at eight seniors’ facilities, while one at Country Terrace has been declared over. According to the MLHU, all cases have involved health-care workers, not residents.

To date there have been eight confirmed cases in area schools, with an outbreak declared at only one London school, Sir Arthur Currie Public School.

An outbreak is declared at a school if there has been evidence of spread among students and/or teachers, while an outbreak is declared at a long-term care or retirement home if there is a single case.

None of Wednesday’s cases appear to be associated with seniors’ facilities, which have accounted for a total 209 cases so far, with 101 of those being among staff.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, note none are reporting any new deaths in recent weeks:

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, two active, 350 cases, 323 resolved, 25 deaths

Elgin-Oxford – two new, six active, 279 cases, 268 resolved, five deaths, one ongoing outbreak

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, eight active, 500 total cases, 455 resolved, 32 deaths, one ongoing outbreak

Huron-Perth – none new, four active, 140 total, 131 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, seven active, 156 total, 149 resolved, no deaths

Across the province there was a drop in cases on Wednesday, with 721 new infections reported. No new deaths were reported.