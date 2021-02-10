LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is getting in on the social media trend of sea shanties with a COVID-19 twist.

It released a video on its platforms Wednesday delivering an encouraging message about the pandemic.

The song features medical officer of health, Dr. Chris Mackie, associate medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers and public health nurse Kelly Morris on vocals and communications director Dan Flaherty on guitar.

The chorus goes, "soon may the vaccine come, to bring relief to the struggling's done. One day we'll see loved ones and hug our friends and go."

The trend has quickly taken over social media during the pandemic, as a fun distraction from the real world.

Sea shanties are folk songs that sailors typically sang while hard at work. The steady rhythm would aid sailors in timing things, and could help keep them entertained.

Some collaborators have taken the trend and added instruments, or put their own spin on the old genre by mixing it with newer ones, such as electronic music.

- With files from CTVNews.ca