Middlesex County’s Connect buses offer special holiday routes
Middlesex County has launched its holiday bus service for Christmas shopping.
Buses on both routes 1 and 2 will operate with special hours on Dec. 9 and 16.
Normally, there is no service on weekends.
Route 1, which services London, Arva, Ilderton, and Lucan, goes to Masonville Mall.
Route 2, which services Woodstock, Ingersoll, Putnam, Dorchester, and London, accesses both Masonville Mall and Argyle Mall.
This initiative aims to provide convenient transportation for holiday shoppers, while avoiding the hassle of parking and alleviating traffic in the region.
A ticket costs $5 for a one-day trip.
A full schedule and list of stops can be found by following this link.
READ THE REPORT
READ THE REPORT Integrity Commissioner recommends sanctioning Councillor Stevenson for social media post
