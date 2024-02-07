Merchants cheer plans to repair, not rebuild important bridge

There is little doubt that Walkerton’s Durham Street Bridge needs some repairs.

“This bridge is a 1930s vintage bridge, and it needs some work. There’s been an ongoing environmental assessment. It’s turned into a contentious one here in Walkerton,” said Municipality of Brockton Mayor, Chris Peabody.

Contentious, because initial plans to tear down and reconstruct the bridge that connects Walkerton to nearby Hanover, and Walkerton residents to their downtown, was going to cost more than $10 million and send motorists on a 7 kilometre detour around Walkerton which would last for nearly two years.

Downtown businesses were more than concerned.

“Some of these businesses have not recovered from COVID. Last month their COVID loans were up. So, there’s a lot of anxiety with our small merchants in rural downtown Ontario, and this could have been the killer blow for some of them,” said Peabody.

Proposed truck detour routes around Walkerton, Ont. for impending work on the Durham Street Bridge. (Source: Bruce County)

Another examination of the bridge, which carries 12,000 vehicles per day, has prompted a new option. Repairing the 85-year-old structure, which could be completed quicker and cheaper, and would not have an 18 month to two year detour around Walkerton’s downtown.

“To cut off traffic completely from the downtown core wasn’t going to be in anyone’s interest. And, to completely disconnect an entire part of the community from the downtown wasn’t going to be feasible, either, especially for 18 months to two years. That’s a long time to be disconnected from your community,” said Nicole Thomas, a downtown business owner in Walkerton.

The decision to repair or rebuild has not yet been made. That decision still lies with Bruce County Council. But, in the meantime, a heavy truck traffic detour will soon be in place to keep the heaviest traffic off the aging structure.

Municipality of Brockton Mayor Chris Peabody discusses impending repairs to Durham Street Bridge in Walkerton, Ont. on Feb. 6, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“Costing and pricing on the rehabilitation of the bridge will be presented to county council, hopefully soon, within the next three months. Then a vote can happen on which option. I would prefer rehabilitation based on the inconvenience to our townspeople, as well as looking forward to some potential cost savings, versus an entire replacement,” explained Peabody.

Peabody said if Bruce County Council chooses to repair the Durham Street Bridge, work could start this year and be completed by February 2025.

A rebuild wouldn’t start until early 2025, and could last between 18 months and two years, and all traffic would be rerouted around Walkerton — not just heavy trucks.

