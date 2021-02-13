LONDON, ONT. -- If you live in London and have a passion for music, you may have had the good fortune to work with collaborative pianist and Music Director, Marque Smith.

Smith, an accomplished classical pianist and deserved recipient of the 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal from the Governor General for dedicated service to his peers, studied classical piano through the Royal Conservatory of Music, as well as jazz piano at Humber College.

Prior to moving to London, Smith was the accompanist of the Nathaniel Dett Chorale and Musical Director of the Caribbean Chorale of Toronto and the DareArts Choir.

Smith is also an experienced choral musician who has not only taught, but sang with the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir, The Canadian Chidlren's Opera Chorus, and the Karen Schuessler Singers, to name a few.

Upon moving to London in 2007, Smith has been a huge asset to our musical community.



"It's been lovely to say the least," said Smith. "I have collaborated with phenomenal people over the years."

Smith was contacted by the theatre community in London because they knew of his work in Toronto. Theatre goers and thespians alike will recognize Smith's involvement with Musical Theatre Productions, Saunders Secondary School, Pacheco Theatre, Original Kids Theatre Company, Simply theatre, and London Community Players to name a few.

Some shows that Smith worked on include the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, the Producers, Alice in Wonderland Jr., Rocky Horror Picture Show, Beauty and the Beast, and Songs for a New World.

The pandemic has affected everyone including Smith, cancelling his upcoming engagements and work that would have otherwise involved in-person gatherings.

"It has saddened me, but I remind myself that this is temporary."

During lockdowns, Smith has kept busy with other work where possible including being a part of 'Everyday Heroes: London 2020', 'Big Bandemic', and was a presenter at the virtual '2020 Forest City London Music Awards Jazz, Classical World Music Gala'.



As far as other talents, "because I play the piano, I am able to play the organ, but it's my secondary instrument. When I was in elementary school, I play the baritone, and when I was in high school, I played the guitar."

For booking information and upcoming events, you can visit Smith's website.