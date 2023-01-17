Mayor Morgan to deliver his first State of the City address Tuesday morning

More than 1,200 local business leaders are expected to fill the RBC Place Convention Centre to hear newly-elected Mayor Josh Morgan deliver his first State of the City Address.

This is the first time the event has been held in-person since January 2020 because of pandemic restrictions.

The speech is an opportunity for the mayor to provide his outlook for the upcoming year and announce his priorities for city council.

Previous mayors have also highlighted job creation, updated progress on local challenges and set ambitious objectives for the city.

Some insights into his speech may be derived from Morgan’s 2022 election campaign platform that included five pillars:

Housing and Affordability

Economic Prosperity

Mental Health and Addictions

Inclusive City and Safe and Vibrant Neighbourhoods

Climate Change

According to the event’s website, the formal program will begin around 8:15 a.m. and be followed by a question and answer period described as a “fireside chat.”